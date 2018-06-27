The new Obion County Director of School’s will be on the job in early July.

School board Chairman Fritz Fussell announced that Dr. Leah Watkins will take over the position on Monday, July 9th.

Dr. Watkins will begin her meeting of local school personnel and government officials, with plans to attend the full Obion County, County Commission meeting on the morning of July 16th.

Dr. Watkins comes to Obion County following a two year stint as Director of the Roane County School System.

She replaces former Obion County School Director Russ Davis, who announced his resignation in early May.