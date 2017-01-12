Officials with the Union City School System say they are very pleased that the next Director of Schools carries knowledge of its people and history.

Union City School Board Chairman Glenda Caudle said Wes Kennedy will bring great qualities and experience to the position when he begins on July 1st.

Current Director of School’s Gary Houston said it will be with honor that he passes the torch to Kennedy, upon his retirement on June 30th.

Kennedy is a native of Mississippi, and has served in the education field for 26 years as a teacher, principal and football coach.