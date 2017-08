Students in the Weakley County and Fulton County School Systems can register for classes today.

In Weakley County, registration will take place from 8:00 until 11:30.

At Fulton County, middle school students can register from 11:00 until 6:00, and high school students can register from 9:00 until 4:00.

Another local school system will start classes for the year on Friday, as students in Lake County will begin their school year tomorrow morning.