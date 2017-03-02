Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Mayfield, are continuing the investigation into the escape of 35 year old Frederick Bristol, of Paducah, from the Fulton County Detention Center.

Bristol has not been located since his escape from the facility on August 15th of 2016.

State Police say their investigation has led to a warrant being issued for 32 year old Michael Stinson, of Paducah, on charges of escape 2nd degree (complicity).

Anyone with information on the location of Bristol or Stinson is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1.

Trooper Paul Hale may be contacted at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.