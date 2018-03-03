Multiple law enforcement agencies from Kentucky and Tennessee have converged to Hickman to search for a police officer, whose police cruiser drove into Mississippi River flood waters.

Hickman City Manager James Gray told Thunderbolt News that a Hickman City officer was last seen approximately 9:15 in the vicinity of Bernal Avenue and Upper Bottom Road.

Gray said multiple agencies arrived on the scene to coordinate a search and rescue operation.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter has been flying over the flooded area with spotlights, while water rescue personnel are currently searching the scene.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 Public Information Officer Jody Cash said an active land and water rescue search effort was ongoing.

Cash said Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers were playing an active role at the scene, which is in a fielded area covered by Mississippi River flood waters.

Cash also said that divers were at the scene.

The name of the missing officer is not being released at this time.