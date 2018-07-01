Officials in Decatur County are searching the Tennessee River for teenager believed to have fallen from the Alvin C. York Bridge in Perryville early Sunday morning.

According to statement from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Katelyn Campbell from Chester County and two of her friends were climbing on the bridge to write graffiti.

Campbell is believed to have been wearing a white shirt and cut-off jean shorts.

Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd says the family is at the scene and have been gathering under the bridge.

Campbell just celebrated her 19th birthday last Friday.