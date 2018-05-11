Emergency officials in Western Kentucky say responders are searching at Kentucky Lake for a teenage soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

WPSD reported the man was visiting the lake with friends Friday, before he fell into the lake while tubing.

The report stated the man was reportedly not wearing a life vest when the tube he was being pulled on popped.

Sixteen Fort Campbell soldiers were on the pontoon when the accident happened.

Responders are searching near the Twin Lakes boat ramp in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, which is north of the Hillman Ferry Camprground.