The South Fulton Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of 20 year old Tavien Holland, of Martin.

Police Chief Andy Crocker said Holland fled from the scene of a traffic stop on Tuesday night, and now faces multiple charges.

Holland was a passenger in a vehicle with three other people, when he ran into a wooded area between the South Fulton Middle School and High School.

He was reported being seen headed toward Martin after fleeing the scene.

Holland is wanted on charges of evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

He is a black male 6’1″ tall weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the location of Tavien Holland is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.

