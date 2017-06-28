Kentucky State Police Post 1 is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen car.

The car, a silver 2014 Ford Focus hatchback, was reported stolen on Monday from Briensburg Road in Marshall County.

Over the past three days, the vehicle has been seen on surveillance in Marshall County, Calloway County, McCracken County, and Henry County, TN.

It was most recently seen in the Hardin area around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the time of the theft, the vehicle had Kentucky registration of 381WXG and also had a Betty Boop license plate on the front bumper.

The vehicle is believed to be occupied by a white male and a white female, both in their early-to-mid 20’s.

Preliminary investigation has indicated the identities of the two occupants, but warrants have not yet been obtained.

The couple is possibly armed and should not be approached.

If you see this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.