A search is on for a Union City man who escaped officers following a crash in Weakley County.

Captain Phillip Fuqua said at 10:30 last night, Martin police were called to assist the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department with a domestic call involving a firearm.

Reports said 36 year old Christopher Simpson had already left the scene, and was later spotted operating a vehicle on Skyhawk Parkway.

During a traffic stop, reports said Simpson sped away from the officer and later crashed the vehicle into a tree at the intersection of Brandon Road and Haygood Road.

Police say Simpson then fled the scene on foot into a wooded area, with sheriff’s deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers searching the area.

Simpson still remains at large on several outstanding warrants from Weakley County, Martin and the Highway Patrol.

If anyone has any information about Christopher Simpson, they are urged to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.