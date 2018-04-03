Kentucky State Police detectives at Post 1 executed two search warrants on Monday at the McCracken County Jail.

Post 1 reports said the first warrant was related to the investigation into the termination of Deputy David Knight on March 8th from the jail.

The second was related to the investigation into the March 26th death of 33 year old Joshua Fuson, of Paducah, at the McCracken County Jail.

State Police Detectives received a request on March 26th to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act.

This investigation was in reference to the termination of Deputy David Knight by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

At this time both investigations are ongoing and no charges have been filed.