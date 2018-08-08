An extensive search in Fulton County resulted in the discovery of the body of a missing woman on Tuesday morning.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department was called out Sunday night around 10:00, after 59 year old Jenna Roberts was reported as missing from her home on State Route 1125.

Sheriff Derek Goodson told Thunderbolt News that following an almost non-stop search effort, the body was located in a nearby farm field.

Sheriff Goodson said the report of a missing person prompted multiple agencies to provide their assistance in the search effort.

The Sheriff said foul play is not suspected, but the body was sent for an autopsy in Madisonville on Tuesday.

