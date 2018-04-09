The search for a new head basketball coach at Obion County Central is underway.

Principal Greg Barclay said some interviews have already taken place, with one to two more expected the remainder of the week.

Barclay said a number of applicants, both locally and away from the area, have been received for the position.

Barclay said it was his hopes that a new coach will be named soon, but added that he was hopeful to have the right person to have a good basketball program.

The position became vacant with the release of former coach Bill Kail from the head coaching duties after 12 years with the Rebels.