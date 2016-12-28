Sears has announced that they will be shutting down their location in the Paducah Mall.

Corporate Communications Director Howard Reifs told Thunderbolt News that the decision was made to close the store and auto center in mid-March.

Riefs said a liquidation at the location will begin on January 6th, with the store open for customers until the closing date.

Eligible employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for positions at other Sears or Kmart locations.

Riefs said Sears will be accelerating the closing of unprofitable stores, with hopes of retaining valued customers through online sales.