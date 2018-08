Football season passes are now on sale for Obion County Central home games.

School officials say a season pass is being sold for $30, with individual tickets on sale for $6.00 each.

The season pass covers the Rebels games against Decatur County Riverside, Jackson South Side, Ripley and Crockett County at Troy, along with a game against Lewis County at Bethel University in McKenzie.

Tickets can be purchased at Obion County Central High School during normal school hours.

