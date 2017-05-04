The Union City Police Department has announced their plans to buckle down on those who do not buckle up.

From May 22nd thru June 4th, law enforcement agencies across the state will increase their seat belt enforcement as part of the “Click It or Ticket It” campaign.

The enforcement is part of the National Highway Safety Administrations nationwide mobilization.

In making the announcement, Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said there was “no good excuse for not wearing a seat belt”.

According to Tennessee reports for 2016, 349 people were killed in traffic crashes that were not restrained at the time of their accident.