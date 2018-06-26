Incoming freshman students at UT Martin still have time to register for two upcoming Summer Orientation and Registration (SOAR) sessions, July 13 and 23.

Students must have received an official acceptance letter from UTM to attend orientation.

Registration for SOAR is $45 per student and $20 per additional guest, including parents, guardians, siblings and friends.

No tuition or fee payments are due until the first week of classes.

All incoming freshmen are required to attend a SOAR session to register for fall semester classes with the assistance of faculty members in their chosen fields of study. This ensures all students start their college experience on the right track to complete all required courses on time.

SOAR begins with check-in and an administrative fair on both July 13 and 23 at 8 a.m. An official welcome will begin at 8:45. Break-out sessions discussing Greek life, student organizations, travel-study opportunities and the transition to college will be held later in the morning.

Additional sessions in housing, dining options, academic success, choosing a major and purchasing textbooks will follow lunch in the Skyhawk Dining Hall. Students will then meet with a faculty adviser to register for classes beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Special sessions for parents will help families learn more about college life at UTM and the expectations students will experience both from the campus community and the academic faculty. A departmental panel will host representatives from the offices of public safety, student life, disability services, student success, First-Year Initiative, and career planning and development to discuss their respective areas.

Visit utm.edu/soar to register for your preferred date.

If you’re unable to attend either session, contact Assistant Director of Admissions Mary Wiggins at 731-881-7740 or [email protected] as soon as possible to arrange for alternate registration accommodations.

(Erin Chesnut – UT Martin University Relations)