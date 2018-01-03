KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Bryce Brown and Jared Harper each scored 18 points as Auburn erased an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 23 Tennessee 94-84 for its 11th straight victory. Auburn extended its longest winning streak since a 14-game run in 1999-2000. The Tigers beat Tennessee at Knoxville for the first time since January 1998.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Nick Weatherspoon scored 22 points, his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon added another 22 and Mississippi State upset No. 22 Arkansas 78-75. Mississippi State built off its best start during non-conference play in years, rallying for the win after trailing for much of the second half.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) – Egor Koulechov scored 19 points and Keith Stone added 18 as Florida built a big lead early and cruised to an 83-66 win over No. 11 Texas A&M. The short-handed Aggies, who were playing without three starters, dropped their second straight game after starting the season 11-1 and rising to No. 5 in the poll. This was A&M’s second straight lopsided loss after a 79-57 defeat at Alabama on Saturday.

Vanderbilt 76, Alabama 75