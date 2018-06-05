A second Dresden man is facing arson charges in connection with a Henry County hunting cabin fire last December.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says 25-year-old Troy Batts has been charged with aggravated arson, joining 26-year-old Cody Brundage of Dresden, who was arrested in February charged in the same arson.

Both are charged in connection with the arson of an old farmhouse on Elkhorn Road that owner Gary Fletcher had been renting out to duck hunters.

Fletcher says the structure was destroyed.

Batts is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $35,000 bail, while Brundage is being held on a $200,000 bond.