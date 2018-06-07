A special called meeting by the Obion County School Board for Friday night has now been postponed.

The meeting had been scheduled to re-interview Dr. Leah Watkins, who is a candidate for the Director of School’s position.

Dr. Watkins is currently the Director of School’s in Roane County, and was one of the first two people to interview for the position.

The special called meeting had also included an agenda item for the board to conduct a discussion, with the possibility of naming a new director.

School officials say scheduling conflicts caused the cancellation, with a rescheduling date to be set.

Four interviews have been conducted by the school board, which included Obion County Central principal Greg Barclay, assistant principal Barry Kendall and South Fulton High School principal Kim Jackson.