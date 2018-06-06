The Obion County School Board has called a special meeting for Friday night, to re-interview a candidate for the Director of School’s position.

School board officials say the board will again speak with Dr. Leah Watkins, who is currently the Director of School’s in Roane County.

Following the second interview, the board will also conduct a discussion, with the possibility of naming a new director.

Four interviews have been conducted by the school board, which included Obion County Central principal Greg Barclay, assistant principal Barry Kendall and South Fulton High School principal Kim Jackson.

The special called meeting will take place at 7:00 in the library at Obion County Central High School.