For the second time, Union City police have been summoned to a local business due to a phone threat.

Police reports said officers were dispatched Monday morning to Top of the World Distributors, on North First Street, after an employee discovered a threatening voicemail.

The message was left by a male caller.

A previous message was discovered last week on an answering machine, where a male caller said he was “back and coming for revenge” and was going to “blow up everything you have”.

Union City police are still investigating the threats.