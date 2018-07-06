A second round of interviews will be conducted Monday for a new Weakley County Economic Development Director.

The Weakley County Economic Development Board will interview candidates to replace the retiring Ronnie Price Monday morning at 7:00 and 9:15 and that afternoon at 12:00 and 1:45.

Interviews will be conducted in the Conference Room at the Weakley County Board of Education office in Dresden.

The board has not released a list of candidates for the position.

Ronnie Price’s retirement as Director of the County Economic Development Board is effective September 1.

