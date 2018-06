A section of KY 131 near Mayfield in Graves County will be closed Monday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says KY 131 will be closed between the KY 58 intersection and the Purchase Parkway Exit 27 Interchange at Mayfield.

That section of roadway will be closed Monday from 8:00 until 3:00 that afternoon to allow crews to replace a cross drain.

Todd says there will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 58, US 45, and the Purchase Parkway.