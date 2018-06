A section of KY 1820 in Graves County will be closed Monday.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the the roadway a mile west of Melber will be closed during daylight hours for erosion repairs to the Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge.

Todd says there will be no marked detour and motorists may self-detour via KY 339 and KY 2151.

Work is expected to be completed sometime late Monday afternoon with KY 1820 and the Mayfield Creek Branch Bridge reopening to traffic at that time.