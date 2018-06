A section of Highway 45 in Graves County will be closed Wednesday to allow a cross drain to be replaced.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the section of Highway 45 between Grissom Road and KY 944 south of Wingo will close Wednesday morning at 8:00 and reopen to traffic around 3:30.

Todd says motorists may detour via KY 339, KY 303, and KY 94.

The Purchase Parkway also provides a parallel route for this section of Highway 45.