Union City High School graduates from 1967 are being sought to hold a 50th anniversary reunion.

Linda Coffee Ramsey is organizing the event, and is seeking addresses, emails or phone numbers from those in the class.

Ms. Ramsey said the graduating class has not come together for a reunion in 21 years.

Plans call for the classmates to join together on the weekend of June 9th thru 11th, with events planned such as a Saturday morning tour of their school, a dinner at Discovery Park of America and a Friday night supper at Reelfoot Lake.

You can contact Ms. Ramsey at [email protected] or 731-225-7729.