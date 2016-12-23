Seinfeld fans around the world are celebrating Festivus today.

The holiday originated from the 1997 Seinfeld episode “The Strike” where character Frank Costanza, played by Jerry Stiller, came up with Festivus, which is celebrated every year December 23rd.

There is the aluminum Festivus pole which is set up for all to see, the airing of grievances where people tell one another how disappointed they are in them, and finally the feats of strength, where the head of a household must be pinned for the holiday to end.

A Festivus dinner remains a center piece of the celebration.

There are Festivus parties all over the country and former Wisconsin governor Jim Doyle once had a Festivus Pole in the Executive Room of the Governor’s Mansion.