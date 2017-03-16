The shooting of a Jackson man, who later died, has been ruled as self defense.

Jackson police reports said officers responded to a call of a man being shot on Monday, with witnesses providing a description of a vehicle leaving the scene.

After finding and detaining the car and occupants, officers found that 27 year old Gevin Hardin had been shot.

Hardin was taken to a Jackson hospital and airlifted to a Memphis hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Hardin was armed with a gun and arrived at the home of 27 year old Jarvis Miller, with an intent to confront Miller.

Police say Miller then shot Hardin during this confrontation.

Investigators determined that Miller shot Hardin in self-defense and will not face charges for the shooting, but charges of tampering with evidence were issued.