Police, fire and other emergency personnel are still on the scene of a semi-tractor trailer truck crash in McCracken County that has killed one person.

Keith Todd, with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, said the crash occurred along KY-305 and Cairo Road, at the I-24 Exit 3 Paducah Interchange.

Todd says all lane are blocked, and could remain that way until around 1:30 this afternoon.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time, but reports indicate the driver of the truck was killed in the crash.

Todd said the semi-tractor truck was on fire after the crash.