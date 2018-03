No one is injured after the trailer of a semi overturned in Martin just after 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Lieutenant John Cross with the Martin Police Department says the driver was heading south on Highway 45.

The driver was attempting to turn onto the Highway 22 bypass when a load of scrap metal shifted causing the trailer to overturn.

Subsequently, the ramp closed for approximately 3 and a half hours.

The ramp has since been reopened.