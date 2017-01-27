The Murray State Racers lost a heartbreaker Thursday to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 75-74 at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

Jonathan Stark hit a jumper that looked like the one that would put the Racers over the top giving them a 74-73 lead with 1:15 remaining. However, a pair of free throws from SEMO’s Trey Kellum with five-seconds left gave the Redhawks a 75-74 win on the Racers’ home court.

The Racers (11-11) fell to 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference West Division and into a three-way tie with SEMO (10-13, 5-3) and UT Martin (15-8, 5-3 OVC).

Murray State hosts the Skyhawks Saturday in a 7 p.m. tip at the CFSB Center.

(submitted by MSU Sports)