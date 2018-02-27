Tennessee Senator Bob Coker has announced he won’t seek a third term. The announcement comes after a large support group encouraged him to rethink his decision not to run.

Chief of Staff Tom Womack told USA Today, “At the end of the day, the senator believes he made the right decision in September and will be leaving the Senate when his term expires at the end of 2018”.

When he ran for the Senate in 2006, he told Tennesseans that he couldn’t imagine serving for more than two terms, because he has always been drawn to the citizen legislator model and believes public service should be missional.

Corker said, “This has been the greatest privilege of my life and I am forever grateful to the people of the Volunteer State for the opportunity to serve our state and country.”