Former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning, a Hall of Fame pitcher who parlayed his sports fame into a political career as an uncompromising advocate for conservative causes, has died. He was 85.

Bunning’s family said the ex-senator and baseball great died late Friday of complications from a stroke suffered last October.

Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major-league career and pitched the first perfect game in modern National League history.

He became the first pitcher after 1900 to throw no-hitters in both the American and National Leagues.

Bunning served 12 years in the U.S. House, followed by two terms in the Senate. A staunch conservative, he was a fierce protector of state interests such as tobacco, coal and its military bases.