Officials with the Senior Citizens Centers in Hickman and Fulton are requesting financial help from their local governments.

County Director Judy Milner addressed the counties Magistrates and Judge Executive at this months meeting, and spoke about a fund raising effort to generate much needed revenue.

To help with the shortfall at the Hickman and Fulton Center’s, Ms. Milner is requesting payment of the utilities at each location.

A breakdown showed the need for Hickman to pay about $2,800 per year, the City of Fulton just over $2,900 per year and the county government just over $10,000 per year.

Judge Executive Jim Martin talked about the two locations in the county, and addressed a proposal of possibly joining the locations.

Following the presentation, the Magistrates agreed to take the proposal under advisement on their new budget.