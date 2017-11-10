The UT-Martin Skyhawks football team will honor 21 graduating seniors, along with the nation’s military, during their final home game on Saturday.

The Skyhawks will play host to the nations No. 2 ranked Jacksonville State Gamecocks on “Military Appreciation Day” in Martin.

The Skyhawks come into the game with a (5-4) record, and winners of back-to-back games, while the Gamecocks are (8-1).

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00, with Senior Day festivities to get underway prior to the contest.

Members of the active military and veterans will be admitted for free.