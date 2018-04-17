Graveside services will take place Wednesday for former Union City Daily Messenger owner and publisher David Critchlow Sr.

Mr. Critchlow passed away Sunday afternoon in Union City at the age of 87.

Longtime Messenger Sports Editor Mike Hutchens spoke with Thunderbolt News, about the man who placed him in his profession.

Despite his stature within the community, Hutchens said Mr. Critchlow was basically a simple person.

Services will be held at 1:00 at East View Cemetery in Union City, with the family requesting memorials to the Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope or Union City Rotary Scholarship program.