Funeral services have been set for Fulton County Sheriff Robby Woods.

Edmaiston-Mosley Funeral Home, in Union City, announced that services will be held Saturday afternoon at 3:00, at First Pentecostal Church of Union City.

Visitation will take place Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 at the church, with visitation to also be held at 12:00 on Saturday, until the time of service.

The 50 year old Woods passed away Monday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, after suffering a stroke at his home in Hickman on June 25th.

Woods was appointed as Sheriff in September of 2016, to fill the unexpired term of former Sheriff Bobby Hopper, who lost his battle with cancer.

Woods had just won in the May Democratic Primary in Fulton County, and was to appear on the ballot in November.

