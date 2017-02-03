The Obion County government has offered a settlement amount to the City of Samburg, following a sales tax issue that led to a lawsuit being filed in December.

City officials in Samburg filed the lawsuit, which stated that sales tax revenue owed to the city, had been collected from mid-2007 to September of 2014 by the county.

County Mayor Benny McGuire spoke with Thunderbolt News about the tax issue, and his hopes of bringing the problem to an end.

Mayor McGuire met with the city officials last night, with Samburg Mayor John Glessner expressing his satisfaction with the settlement amount and end to the dispute.

The actual amount of sales tax dollars that were collected by the county was not released in the lawsuit, and was called confidential.

Mayor McGuire said the Budget Committee will first discuss the settlement amount in their March meeting, with the full County Commission to take up a yes or no vote on the amount on March 20th.