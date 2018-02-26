Several suspects from West Tennessee have been indicted for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Attorney General Michael Dunavant stated a task force made up of special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dyersburg Police Department arrested seven people in an early morning raid on Thursday on federal drug trafficking charges.

The suspects arrested during the operation were Dyersburg residents 32 year old Christopher Faulcon, 30 year old Patricia Wilson, 29 year old Elisha Kirk, and 54 year old William Hardy.

The arrests are the result of a year-long investigation in which law enforcement officials have seized a large amount of ICE. One seizure alone was approximately half a kilo meth, which was 95% pure.

Thirty-five year old Tommy Taylor of Friendship, 39 year old Damien Nixon of Gates, and 41 year old David McNeely of Finley were also arrested.