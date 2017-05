The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hardin, TN, Weakley, TN, Gibson, TN, Haywood, TN, Crockett, TN, Henderson, TN, Chester, TN, Dyer, TN, Hardeman, TN, Madison, TN, Carroll, TN, Decatur, TN, and McNairy until 12 noon today

