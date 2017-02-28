An outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes appears increasingly likely tonight into early Wednesday. The primary hazards will be isolated tornadoes and large hail.

There is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms for much of our region.

Supercell thunderstorms capable of very large hail and destructive winds will progress northeast at very rapid speeds.

Very heavy downpours could result in localized flash flooding.

The time frame for the most widespread and intense activity appears to be mainly from 11 this evening until daybreak.