Officials from the National Weather Service in Paducah, and Fulton County government, were on hand Wednesday morning for a press conference at City Hall in Hickman.

Rick Shanklin, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at Paducah, and Fulton County Emergency Management Deputy Director Hugh Caldwell, spoke about the beginning of “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Kentucky.

The annual awareness campaign will run from March 1st thru March 7th.

Topics discussed during the press conference included ways to receive watches and warnings, and personal preparation for possible storms.

Kentucky will hold their statewide tornado alert test on Thursday morning at 9:07.