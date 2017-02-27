This week is “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in the State of Tennessee.

Each day is focused on specific weather events, to help residents prepare in the case of actual weather conditions which require immediate attention.

Today’s focus is “Flooding and Flash Flooding”, which could cause damage to property, and harm to lives.

To better prepare those at risk for flooding situations, Weather Service officials encourage all people to create prior communication plans, assemble emergency kits, prepare the family and pets, and have access to the latest weather information and changes.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service will focus their attention on the dangers of lightning.