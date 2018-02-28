This is “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Tennessee, with today proclaimed “Tornado Safety and Preparedness Day”.

A statewide tornado drill will take place this morning at 9:30, which will include a NOAA weather radio test.

Across the stateline in Fulton County, a press conference will be held at 10:00 this morning, in advance of Kentucky’s “Severe Weather Awareness Week” of March 1st thru March 7th.

Paducah National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rick Shanklin will be the featured speaker.

Kentucky will hold their statewide tornado safety drill on Thursday morning at 9:07.