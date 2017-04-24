A man with a history of sexual offenses has been arrested in Fulton County on charges that includes rape.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports said 47 year old David Garrett was taken into custody on Friday on three counts of first degree rape and one count of first degree sodomy.

He was being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

The warrant states Garrett committed the acts against a minor between the years of 2015 and 2016.

Garrett was previously arrested on April 5th on a warrant issued in March in Fulton County Court for sex offender instant messenger and social network use.

He was able to post bond and was scheduled to appear in court on May 9th.

Sheriff’s reports said Garrett is a lifetime registered sex offender that transferred to the area from the State of Illinois.

He also has a conviction of sexual battery in the state of Indiana.

Fulton County Sheriff’s officials are still investigating the case, and ask if anyone has knowledge of Garrett contacting their child, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office in Hickman at 270-236-2545.