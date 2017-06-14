Kentucky State Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard soldiers following the investigation of a sexual assault in Calloway County.

Post 1 reports said investigators responded to Murray-Calloway County Hospital on June 3rd for a report of a sexual assault, and took all four suspects into custody later that same day.

Preliminary investigations have shown the four suspects were in Calloway County in preparation for a weekend deployment, with the victim provided alcohol and sexually assaulted by these four suspects.

Those arrested are 25 year old Anthony Tubolino, of Auburn; 19 year old Tyler Hart, of Bowling Green; 21 year old Austin Dennis, of Monfordville; and 22 year old Jacob Ruth, of Monfordville.

Charges on the suspects range from second degree rape, second degree sodomy and first degree sexual abuse.