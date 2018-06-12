The Sharon City Board passed the second reading of the city’s budget and gave city employees a five-percent raise.

City Recorder Donna Stricklin says the city’s tax rate for the next fiscal year was up .003% to 1.8004%.

Stricklin also said the city’s sewage rate would see an increase of four dollars.

In other business, the board voted to hire Lindsay Simpson to assist Stricklin in the City Recorder’s office.

Simpson replaces the retiring Lowell Wiley.

Meanwhile, city employees of the public works department, fire department, and parks department, were given a 5% pay increase beginning July 1.