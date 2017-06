The final reading of the 2017-2018 city of Sharon budget has been approved during the board’s monthly meeting.

The board passed the budget with a few changes which included a thousand dollars for office renovations.

The board approved City Recorder Donna Strickland bid estimate of $850 to get the recorder’s office and hall painted

Meanwhile the Sharon board will raise the use of minimum gallons of water this year to raise revenue for water and sewer.