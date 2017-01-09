A charter removing the need to hire the police chief and city recorder every year is expected to be approved at the Sharon City Board meeting tonight at 6:30 in City Hall.

The fact that Tennessee is an at-will work state is a major contributor in changing the city ordinance requiring annual hires.

Meanwhile, the city board is expected to approve changing the city bank card from First State to Simmons Bank for payment convenience.

In other news, a zoning ordinance involving property distance regulations will be heard by the board.

The police, fire, and public works departments will give monthly reports updating the community about Sharon.